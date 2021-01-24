Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 190,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

