Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPI. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock traded up C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$49.74. 575,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.03. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

