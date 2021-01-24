Northside Capital Management LLC Has $79.27 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 23.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

