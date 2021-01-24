Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Novanta reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.40. 149,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.10.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.