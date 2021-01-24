Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NVAX traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,959. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

