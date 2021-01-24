NOW Token Price Up 40.9% Over Last Week (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. NOW Token has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $3,702.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOW Token token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00054198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00075713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039703 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

NOW Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

