NPCoin Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $439,681.28 and $6,838.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008248 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NPCoin

