Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

