Nuco.cloud Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $135,141.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

