NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Cap of $90.02 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $90.02 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,084,652,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

