Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $675,578.44 and $52.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00281672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

