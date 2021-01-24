Nuggets Price Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $780,217.87 and $463.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.