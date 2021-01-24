NuShares (NSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $419.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,913,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,812,449 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

