NuShares (NSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $405.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $405.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010669 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,913,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,812,449 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

