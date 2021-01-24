NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NV5 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.