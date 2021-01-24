Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.