Nwam LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

