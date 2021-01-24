Nwam LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nwam LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.