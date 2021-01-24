Nwam LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.