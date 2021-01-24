NXM Price Tops $48.18 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $48.18 or 0.00147508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $296.70 million and $34.81 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00130059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00280211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,512.43 or 0.99547609 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,729,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,578 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

