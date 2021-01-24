nYFI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,008.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One nYFI token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $489,101.18 and approximately $111,008.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.