nYFI (N0031) 1-Day Volume Tops $105,050.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. nYFI has a market cap of $473,223.72 and approximately $105,050.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00271985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038123 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.