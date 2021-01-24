OAX (OAX) Hits One Day Volume of $339,497.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. OAX has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $339,497.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00803096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.77 or 0.04578319 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027828 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

