Observer Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.48 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $8.48 million and $178,070.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

