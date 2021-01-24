Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.57 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $237.54 million and approximately $55.09 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

