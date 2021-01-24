OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches One Day Volume of $96,866.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $96,866.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

