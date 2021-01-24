ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $64,813.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,188.70 or 0.99927022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.