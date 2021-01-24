ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 7% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $32,566.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,867.17 or 0.99898623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.