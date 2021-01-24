Odyssey Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $317,425.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

