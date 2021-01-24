Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $192,439.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00271985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038123 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

