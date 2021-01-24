Offshift (XFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $127,717.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Offshift has a market cap of $3.29 million and $127,717.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,701.24 or 0.99737149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024488 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

