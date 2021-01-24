OG Fan Token (OG) Market Cap Achieves $4.89 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for $3.84 or 0.00012061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

