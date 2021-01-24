OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $5.93 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, OKB has traded 7% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $355.65 million and $108.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00018064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

