Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Omni has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $748,412.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00012148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00441278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,145 coins and its circulating supply is 562,829 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

