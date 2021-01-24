On.Live Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, On.Live has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. On.Live has a total market cap of $286,495.51 and $2,441.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.