ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.