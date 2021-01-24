OneLedger Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $105,722.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

