OneRoot Network (RNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $438,053.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00739254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.69 or 0.04343610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017765 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

