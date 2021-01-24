Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $482.05 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $482.05 million and approximately $190.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00118496 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011050 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

