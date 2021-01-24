Opacity Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,190.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

