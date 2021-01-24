Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,947.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $57,947.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

