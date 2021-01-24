Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 61.1% against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $46,779.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.58 or 0.00746709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.68 or 0.04347482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,201,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

