OpenDAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $3.78 million and $2.23 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003332 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

