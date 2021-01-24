Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 2,060 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

