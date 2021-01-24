Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.38 ($15.74).

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock opened at €9.59 ($11.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.87. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

