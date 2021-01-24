Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $492,339.83 and $162.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

