Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.00 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $35.00 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

