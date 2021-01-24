Orchid (OXT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.05 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $109.32 million and $18.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

