Orient Walt Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $1.14 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,857,869 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

