Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Tops $6.49 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00128120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039860 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,857,869 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.